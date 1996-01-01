Acid rain contains an excess of hydrogen ions (H+). One effect of acid rain is to deplete the soil of plant nutrients such as calcium (Ca2+), potassium (K+), and magnesium (Mg2+). Offer a hypothesis to explain why acid rain washes these nutrients from the soil. How might you test your hypothesis?
