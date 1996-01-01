Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology49. Animal BehaviorAnimal Behavior
4:14 minutes
Problem 7a
Textbook Question

In Module 35.3, you learned that Norway rat offspring whose mothers don’t interact much with them grow up to be fearful and anxious in new situations. Suggest a possible ultimate cause for this link between maternal behavior and stress response of offspring. (Hint: Under what circumstances might high reactivity to stress be more adaptive than being relaxed?)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:41m

Watch next

Master Behavior with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.