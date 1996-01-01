In Module 35.3, you learned that Norway rat offspring whose mothers don’t interact much with them grow up to be fearful and anxious in new situations. Suggest a possible ultimate cause for this link between maternal behavior and stress response of offspring. (Hint: Under what circumstances might high reactivity to stress be more adaptive than being relaxed?)
