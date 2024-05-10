Bt Delta endotoxin is a protein produced by bacteria that kills caterpillars. Scientists have engineered crops that produce this toxin in their leaves, meaning they do not need to spray their fields because the insecticide is being produced by the plant at all times. Over time, however, many species of insects are now showing resistance to these Bt-producing plants. Why do you think this is?
When exposed to Bt Delta endotoxin, a caterpillar or other insect is likely to develop resistance and pass it on to its offspring.
The presence of Bt Delta endotoxin in the environment is likely to induce genetic changes to genes that provide Bt resistance.
Because the Bt Delta endotoxin is now produced by the plant and the plant is the insect’s food, they have no choice but to adapt to be more resistant.
Individuals that have some resistance to Bt Delta endotoxin are more likely to reproduce. As this continues over many generations, resistance will become more common.