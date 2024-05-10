21. Evolution
Misconceptions About Evolution
“Invasive species” are species that, when introduced to a new environment, immediately spread rapidly, outcompeting many native species. Which of the following statements describes why a particular introduced species might be so successful in a new environment?
The introduced species evolved traits in its previous environment that happen to make it extremely well fit for the new environment.
A new environment will introduce new mutations, allowing the species to adapt rapidly.
Invasive species likely evolved diverse traits in advance so that if they are introduced to new environments, they have a better chance of surviving.
The individuals introduced to the new environment were likely the biggest and strongest from the previous population.
