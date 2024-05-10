“Lekking” is a common mating behavior seen in organisms ranging from insects to birds. The males in a population gather in one area to display; this group is known as the “lek”. The females then evaluate the males and choose with which males they will mate. Which statement below best explains this behavior in terms of natural selection?
Lekking evolved to ensure that the population retains high fitness because only the strongest males will be chosen as mates.
When females choose mates from a lek, they are choosing males that have adapted to have high fitness.
Lekking gathers the entire group in one place so that all members of the group can find mates efficiently.
Males that join the lek will, on average, have more offspring than males that do not join the lek.