Okay, everyone. Which of the following statements describes a difference between my toe sis and my ASUs one in a deployed organism? Okay, so let's have a look. Answer. Choice A, says Sister Crowe. Motives separate in might assist while homologous pairs of chromosomes separate in my oasis. One. I don't see anything wrong with this statement. This makes total sense. This is a great answer. Let's look at the other ones. Answer. Twist be, says Sister Chrome. It'd separate in my toe, sis. And in my oh sis one. This is not true. Remember that Sister Chrome? It'd separate in my toe, sis and my oasis number two. So this is not correct. Answer. Choice C says DNA replication takes place prior to my toe, sis, but not before my oh sis one. Absolutely not. We know that DNA replication is going to occur between or before. Excuse me before both types of cellular division mitosis and my ASUs answer Choice D says Onley, my oh sis, One results and daughter cells that contain identical genetic information. That's not true. That's only going to be my toe sis. So the correct answer here is answer choice A. A major difference between my toes is and my oasis one is that Sister Chrome. It'd separate in my toe, sis, while homologous pairs of chromosomes separate in my oh, sis one. Okay, everyone, let's move on to our next video.

Hide transcripts