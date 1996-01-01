SCIENTIFIC THINKING E-cigarettes pose a dilemma for public health officials. Because e-cigarettes produce fewer toxic chemicals than regular cigarettes, they may be a safer alternative for people who want to quit smoking but still crave nicotine. On the other hand, e-cigarettes may encourage nicotine addiction among teenagers. Evaluate the scientific evidence. Are e-cigarettes an effective aid for quitting cigarettes? What evidence supports the assertion that e-cigarettes are especially harmful to adolescents?
