Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology40. Circulatory SystemGas Exchange
1:27 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question

SCIENTIFIC THINKING E-cigarettes pose a dilemma for public health officials. Because e-cigarettes produce fewer toxic chemicals than regular cigarettes, they may be a safer alternative for people who want to quit smoking but still crave nicotine. On the other hand, e-cigarettes may encourage nicotine addiction among teenagers. Evaluate the scientific evidence. Are e-cigarettes an effective aid for quitting cigarettes? What evidence supports the assertion that e-cigarettes are especially harmful to adolescents?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:55m

Watch next

Master Gas Exchange and Breathing with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.