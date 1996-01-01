SCIENTIFIC THINKING In a study to examine the effectiveness of a new acne cream, participants were assigned to one of two groups: those who would be asked to use the cream for three months and those who would not use any treatment. Participants would be asked to keep a journal rating how bad they think their acne is on a scale of 1–10 each week. What are the well-designed aspects of this study? What are the limitations? How would you improve the design of this study to address these limitations?
