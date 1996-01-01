Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology
Experimental Design
Problem 17
Suppose that in an experiment similar to the camouflage experiment described in Module 1.5, a researcher observed and recorded more total predator attacks on dark-model mice in the inland habitat than on dark models in the beach habitat. From comparing these two pieces of data, the researcher concluded that the camouflage hypothesis is false. Do you think this conclusion is justified? Why or why not?

