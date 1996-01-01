Pheasants do not feed their chicks. Immediately after hatching, a pheasant chick starts pecking at seeds and insects on the ground. How might a behavioral ecologist explain the ultimate cause of this behavior?
a. Pecking is an innate behavior.
b. Pheasants learned to peck, and their offspring inherited this behavior.
c. Pecking by newly hatched chicks is the result of trial-and-error learning.
d. Pecking is a result of imprinting during a sensitive period.
