Which statement best characterizes secondary growth?
a. It results from cell divisions in the vascular and cork cambia.
b. It increases the length of the plant stem.
c. It results from divisions in the apical meristem cells.
d. It often produces phloem cells to the inside and xylem cells to the outside of the vascular cambium.
