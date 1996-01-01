General Biology
23. Speciation
Species
Problem
Prezygotic barriers __________.
A
prevent a hybrid zygote from developing into a viable, fertile adult
B
are necessary in order for speciation to occur
C
prevent donkeys and horses from mating
D
only occur in asexual organisms
E
prevent fertilization of gametes from members of closely related species
