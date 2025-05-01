Species Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Introduction to Speciation: Videos & Practice Problems
Humans can directly or indirectly affect speciation by creating reproductive barriers and altering the selective pressures among sub-populations of different species. With these, new traits are developed in sub-populations which may advance in divergent evolution. Which of the following are considered factors that can lead to human-mediated speciation?
Erythranthe robertsii is a sterile triploid hybrid between E. guttata and E. lutea. Since it has an abnormal number of chromosomes, it cannot interbreed with its diploid ancestors. This type of speciation is considered:
Allopatric and sympatric speciation involves the speciation of a group of individuals from an ancestral population. What is the main factor that contributes to the difference between the two processes?
Which of the following types of evolution does allopatric speciation belong to?
Asexual organisms such as aphids cannot be classified as species according to _______. However, they are considered a species according to the phylogenetic species concept.
Allopatric speciation occurs when two populations of the same species become geographically isolated from each other. Which of the following occurs during this process?
The biological species concept defines species as a group of organisms that can interbreed. Which of the following groups of organisms do not follow this categorization?
The hybrid inviability and hybrid sterility produced from mating two different species is an example of:
Mating closely related species of animals often results in inviable or sterile hybrids. This can reduce the exchange of genetic variants between species. The general consequence brought about by this process is called:
A group of mosquitoes had developed resistance to DDT allowing them to survive and reproduce after DDT exposure. This is an example of:
A single ancestral species can diverge into two species in the same geographical region. This type of evolution is referred to as:
Which of the following factors has the potential to influence sympatric speciation?
The separation of a group of organisms by a geographical barrier resulting in the differentiation of the original group into new varieties or species is referred to as:
A geographic region where interspecies breeding occurs and hybrids are formed is called ____________.
What is the logic for using the concept of morphology in species classification?
The______ concept defines species based on the relationship with other species through common ancestry.
Ernst Mayr uses the idea of___ in defining a species according to the biological species concept.
The introduced species in a lake outcompete the deepwater cisco fish. They primarily chose the same niche and used the same resources. Over time, commercial fishing of the deepwater cisco fish was combined with competition and predation. Which of the following was the most likely result of these interactions with deepwater cisco fish?
When Svante Paabo and colleagues sequenced the entire mtDNA genome of Neanderthal, they found low genetic diversity in spite of having samples collected from a wide geographic area. On average, the mtDNA of Neanderthals is 1/3 as diverse as humans. What does this imply?
Which one of the following statements is in favor of the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races:
Populations of the ancestral species are geographically isolated from one another and they evolved into two new species. This scientific hypothesis is regarded as:
Groups of similar individuals that can interbreed freely and produce fertile offspring are referred to as: