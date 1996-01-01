Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponsePhototropism
1:54 minutes
Problem 3b
Textbook Question

Auxin causes a shoot to bend toward light by a. causing cells to shrink on the dark side of the shoot. b. stimulating growth on the dark side of the shoot. c. causing cells to shrink on the lighted side of the shoot. d. stimulating growth on the lighted side of the shoot.

