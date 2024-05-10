53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
Problem 6d
Movement corridors are a. the routes taken by migratory animals. b. strips or clumps of habitat that connect isolated fragments of habitat. c. landscapes that include several different ecosystems. d. edges, or boundaries, between ecosystems.
