13. Mendelian Genetics
Sex-Linked Inheritance
Women with X-linked disorders always pass the genes for the disorder on to ______. While men with X-linked
disorders always pass the genes for the disorder on to _______.
A
only their daughters; only their daughters.
B
both their daughters and sons; only their sons.
C
both their daughters and sons; only their daughters.
D
both their daughters and sons; both their daughters and sons.
