Which of the following best illustrates homeostasis? (Explain your answer.)
Most adult humans are between 5 and 6 feet tall.
All the cells of the body are about the same size.
When the salt concentration of the blood goes up, the kidneys expel more salt.
When oxygen in the blood decreases, you feel dizzy.
