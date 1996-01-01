Which correctly matches a hormone to the gland from which it is produced and to its effect on target cells?
a. thyroid hormone: anterior pituitary, regulates metabolism
b. prolactin: anterior pituitary, raises blood calcium levels
c. androgens: thyroid, promotes male characteristics
d. None of the choices are correct.
