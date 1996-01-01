Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology43. Endocrine SystemEndocrine System
The body is able to maintain a relatively constant level of thyroid hormone in the blood because a. thyroid hormone stimulates the pituitary to secrete thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). b. thyroid hormone inhibits the secretion of TSH-releasing hormone (TRH) from the hypothalamus. c. TRH inhibits the secretion of thyroid hormone by the thyroid gland. d. thyroid hormone stimulates the hypothalamus to secrete TRH.

