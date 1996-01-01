Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology43. Endocrine SystemEndocrine System
1:07 minutes
Problem 3c
Which of the following assertions regarding hormones is correct? Select True or False for each statement. T/F Growth and metamorphosis are controlled by hormones. T/F Cortisol stimulates the production of ACTH. T/F Hormones produced by the hypothalamus are considered neurohormones. T/F Hormonal changes during puberty and pregnancy are forms of endocrine disruption.

4:50m

