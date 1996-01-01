Which of the following assertions regarding hormones is correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Growth and metamorphosis are controlled by hormones.
T/F Cortisol stimulates the production of ACTH.
T/F Hormones produced by the hypothalamus are considered neurohormones.
T/F Hormonal changes during puberty and pregnancy are forms of endocrine disruption.
