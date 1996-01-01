What you think of as “a banana” is a Cavendish, one variety of the species Musa acuminate. It is a triploid organism (3n) with three sets of chromosomes in every somatic cell. The Cavendish cannot be naturally bred; it can only be reproduced by cloning. Explain how its triploid state accounts for its inability to form normal gametes. Discuss how the lack of sexual reproduction might make the species particularly vulnerable to a new pest.
