Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology46. Sensory SystemsSensory System
1:42 minutes
Problem 9a
Textbook Question

Hold your right eye closed. With your left eye, look at the + in the image below. Starting from about two feet away, slowly bring your head closer while looking at the +. What happens to the dot when you get close to the image? What property of the eye’s structure does this exercise demonstrate?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1views
Was this helpful?
6:25m

Watch next

Master Sensory Systems with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.