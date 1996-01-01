Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology. Sensory Systems. Sensory System
2:54 minutes
Problem 9b
Textbook Question

Scientists collected data on the date of onset of the menstrual cycles in a group of women who moved into a college dormitory together in the fall. The y-axis of the graph shows the mean difference (in days) between the onset of a woman’s cycle and the average onset date of the rest of the women. Evaluate whether these data provide evidence for the existence of a human pheromone.

6:25m

