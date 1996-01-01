General Biology
8. Respiration
Chemiosmosis
Problem
Which of the following is the source of the energy that produces the chemiosmotic gradient in mitochondria?
A
ATP
B
An ATP-dependent proton pump
C
The production of NADH
D
The components of the electron transport chain
E
Movement of electrons down the electron transport chain
