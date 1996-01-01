Chemiosmosis Practice Problems
The electron transport chain refers to the protein complexes that accept and pass electrons down the chain while pumping protons across the membrane. In the case of aerobic respiration, the final complex in the electron transport chain passes the electrons to form:
Chemiosmosis is another pathway of ATP production that utilizes a proton gradient. Since protons cannot freely pass the phospholipid bilayered membrane, H+ ions move down their concentration gradient with the help of hydrophilic tunnels called:
Due to genetic recombinations and mutations, studying genetic evolution can be quite a challenging feat. The mitochondria's inner membrane is loaded with ATP synthase which is essential in ATP production. What makes the ATP synthase contained in mitochondria ideal for studying evolution?
The final electron acceptor during the electron transport chain of oxidative phosphorylation is:
According to chemiosmotic theory, the transferring of ____ down in the electron transport system yields ___ through a series of oxidation-reduction reactions.