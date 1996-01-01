Which arrangement of the following four enzymes represents the order in which they would be used in a typical gene-cloning experiment resulting in the insertion of a cDNA into a bacterial plasmid? Begin with the gene's mRNA transcript.
A
Restriction enzyme, reverse transcriptase, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase
B
Restriction enzyme, DNA ligase, reverse transcriptase, DNA polymerase
C
Reverse transcriptase, DNA ligase, DNA polymerase, restriction enzyme
D
Reverse transcriptase, restriction enzyme, DNA polymerase, DNA ligase
E
Reverse transcriptase, DNA polymerase, restriction enzyme, DNA ligase