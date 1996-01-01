Steps to DNA Cloning Practice Problems
DNA ends are characteristics of linear DNA molecules. The ends of DNA in which one strand is longer than the other and the longer strand has unpaired bases are called:
The process by which bacteria take the recombinant DNA from the solution is referred to as:
A small fragment of a human gene has the nucleotide sequence 5-CGATCCTC-3. What hybridization probe sequence may be used to search for this gene in the library?
A biotechnologist is interested in producing human insulin from bacteria by using recombinant DNA technology. He will follow the following steps to get the desired product:
P. Selection and screening of transformed cells
Q. Isolation of the insulin gene
R. Cutting of plasmid DNA at specific locations
S. Insertion of the recombinant plasmid containing the insulin gene into the bacteria
T. Joining of the insulin gene into the plasmid
Arrange the above steps in the correct order:
Which one of the following is correctly matched with its role in recombinant DNA technology?
The expression of a cloned eukaryotic gene in a bacterial host cell is challenging due to the following factor(s):
Which of the following statements aptly represents the routine use of recombinant DNA technology?