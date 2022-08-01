Protist Cells 3

As I keep saying, there is nothing that really unifies or defines protests as a group outside the fact that they're all eukaryotes. Um however, there are certain features that are shared by many protests across very various lineages. So let's talk about a couple of those. One of the coolest, I think, is that protests can be multi nuclear hated. And that is when a single EUKARYOTIC cell will have more than one nucleus and you'll see this actually comes in variety of different forms, one of the craziest of which is types of slime. Molds that will take a look at that actually can have thousands of nuclei in a single cell. It is worth noting that there are, you know, human cells, for example, that are multi new created, Uh, and these include types of muscle cells. However, uh, you know, this is just one feature of protests that you can kind of apply generally is like a blanket statement. Of course, there are many protests that are not multi new created because again, the grouping of protests is just out of convenience. There isn't really like one unifying or you know more than one unifying thing that brings them all together. So many protests have cell walls or shells, Actually, even that serve as protective outer layers. Some of these shells are made of like inorganic materials. It's super cool. Uh, some of them are very beautiful. Will actually be taking a look at them when we discuss the various lineages of protests. Now, like all eukaryotic cells, protests can use cilia and flew Gela for movement as well as other things. Um, here we see a picture of cilia here we have our flag. L a. Now I do want to mention that pro carry optic flow. Gela and Eukaryotic flag ela are actually different. Uh, their structural differences between them and, um you know, we have discussed that previously in the video on cells I'm not gonna get into that here. I'm just pointing this out because I am using the same picture of flu Gela that I used when I waas talking about pro carry attic flag. Ela. I just really like the way that these two images look next to each other. So that's why I'm reusing it here. Uh, you're not just know that they are actually structurally different. Um, the fact that I'm using the same image image isn't going to you effect. You are understanding at all. So the last kind of common feature that I want to point out is me Boyd Movement. Now many protests are considered. Amoeba and amoeba are basically organisms that move by reshaping their cells and forming what are called pseudo podia which literally means false foot. Pseudo is false. Podia is foot and you can see an example of these pseudo podia on this amoeba here thes little tentacle like things that it's stretching out. Those are the suit of podia and these air literally cytoplasmic protrusions. Uh and the cell will use acting and myson thio kind of stretch various parts of the membrane out into these pseudo podia. Now it is worth pointing out. Since we're talking about pseudo podia and amoeba, there is a lineage of protests called amoebas OA. But amoeba exist in other lineages as well, because amoeba are simply organisms that reshaped their cells and use pseudo podia or reshape their cells in the form of pseudo podia to move around. Now many protests are actually predators. Yeah, unis, cellular predators, not something we often think about, But trust me, it gets savage at the cellular level, right? You know, they're not, like, you know, uh, stunning their prey or something and taking them out. Nice way. No, they do fag a psychosis. They literally engulf the whole cell and just eat it like that. I almost think like a snake swallowing its prey whole. Now, what's pretty cool is when they do faggots ketosis there, actually using pseudo podia right to stretch out the membrane of the cell around the thing they're trying to eat, which isn't necessarily another cell, but it can be here in this image. It's just as solid particle could be like a particle of food. It could also be another cell, though, Um, for example, like a bacteria cell or another eukaryotic cell. Um, it is worth noting that some protests actually do use photosynthesis. You might recall we just talked about secondary end of symbiosis, right? So there are chloroplasts in various forms present in, uh, in different protests, and they will do photosynthesis. Though many protests do not rely solely on photosynthesis, they will, uh, do some photosynthesis. But then they'll also, you know, obtain nutrients in other ways now, De composers, actually. Oh, before I get to that, I love this picture right here. These are protests and these dark dots, those air red blood cells. Yeah. So these air protests that air eating red blood cells inside an animal. As I said, it gets savage on the cellular level. They eat your blood now A z I was saying D composers absorb nutrients directly across their cell membrane. Uh, usually, this is accomplished via transport proteins. So, um, uh, many protests are de composers, and they will break down and absorb nutrients from decaying organic matter. And again, they'll take those nutrients in the transport proteins. So these are just some themes that you can apply to produce. But again, bear in mind that it's really not a very well defined group. It's really just a everything that isn't this stuff group with that. Let's flip the page

Hide transcripts