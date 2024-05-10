27. Protists
Protist Cells
27. Protists
Protist Cells
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 10 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 15 of 15 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Hypermastigotes are important endosymbionts that live in the guts of __________.
388
views
Multiple Choice
The placement of all protists in one kingdom caused dissatisfaction among taxonomists mainly because __________.
440
views
Textbook Question
Based on the phylogenetic tree in Figure 28.5, which of the following statements is correct? (A)Excavata and SAR form a sister group. (B)The most recent common ancestor of SAR is older than that of Unikonta. (C)The most basal (first to diverge) eukaryotic supergroup cannot be determined. (D)Excavata is the most basal eukaryotic supergroup.
1613
views
2
rank