General Biology22. Evolution of PopulationsGenetic Variation
Problem 2c
Textbook Question

Why isn’t inbreeding considered an evolutionary process? a. It does not change genotype frequencies. b. It does not change allele frequencies. c. It does not occur often enough to be important in evolution. d. It does not violate the assumptions of the Hardy–Weinberg principle.

