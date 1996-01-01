Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology1. Introduction to BiologyScientific Method
Problem 7b
Which of the following is a true statement of observational data? a. It is always qualitative, not quantitative. b. It is used to form hypotheses, but not to test them. c. It can include comparisons of fossils as well as DNA sequences. d. It is the type of data used for the independent variable in a controlled experiment.

