Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Biology2h 40m
- 2. Chemistry3h 40m
- 3. Water1h 26m
- 4. Biomolecules2h 23m
- 5. Cell Components2h 26m
- 6. The Membrane2h 31m
- 7. Energy and Metabolism2h 0m
- 8. Respiration2h 40m
- 9. Photosynthesis2h 49m
- 10. Cell Signaling59m
- 11. Cell Division2h 47m
- 12. Meiosis2h 0m
- 13. Mendelian Genetics4h 44m
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments7m
- Genotype vs. Phenotype17m
- Punnett Squares13m
- Mendel's Experiments26m
- Mendel's Laws18m
- Monohybrid Crosses19m
- Test Crosses14m
- Dihybrid Crosses20m
- Punnett Square Probability26m
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance20m
- Epistasis7m
- Non-Mendelian Genetics12m
- Pedigrees6m
- Autosomal Inheritance21m
- Sex-Linked Inheritance43m
- X-Inactivation9m
- 14. DNA Synthesis2h 27m
- 15. Gene Expression3h 20m
- 16. Regulation of Expression3h 31m
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression13m
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons27m
- The Lac Operon21m
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon25m
- The Trp Operon20m
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon11m
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation9m
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications16m
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control22m
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation28m
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation13m
- 17. Viruses37m
- 18. Biotechnology2h 58m
- 19. Genomics17m
- 20. Development1h 5m
- 21. Evolution3h 1m
- 22. Evolution of Populations3h 52m
- 23. Speciation1h 37m
- 24. History of Life on Earth2h 6m
- 25. Phylogeny2h 31m
- 26. Prokaryotes4h 59m
- 27. Protists1h 12m
- 28. Plants1h 22m
- 29. Fungi36m
- 30. Overview of Animals34m
- 31. Invertebrates1h 2m
- 32. Vertebrates50m
- 33. Plant Anatomy1h 3m
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport2m
- 35. Soil37m
- 36. Plant Reproduction47m
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response1h 9m
- 38. Animal Form and Function1h 19m
- 39. Digestive System10m
- 40. Circulatory System1h 57m
- 41. Immune System1h 12m
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion50m
- 43. Endocrine System4m
- 44. Animal Reproduction2m
- 45. Nervous System55m
- 46. Sensory Systems46m
- 47. Muscle Systems23m
- 48. Ecology3h 11m
- Introduction to Ecology20m
- Biogeography14m
- Earth's Climate Patterns50m
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator13m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions10m
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions15m
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes27m
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes14m
- Marine Aquatic Biomes13m
- 49. Animal Behavior28m
- 50. Population Ecology3h 41m
- Introduction to Population Ecology28m
- Population Sampling Methods23m
- Life History12m
- Population Demography17m
- Factors Limiting Population Growth14m
- Introduction to Population Growth Models22m
- Linear Population Growth6m
- Exponential Population Growth29m
- Logistic Population Growth32m
- r/K Selection10m
- The Human Population22m
- 51. Community Ecology2h 46m
- Introduction to Community Ecology2m
- Introduction to Community Interactions9m
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)38m
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)23m
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)9m
- Community Structure35m
- Community Dynamics26m
- Geographic Impact on Communities21m
- 52. Ecosystems2h 36m
- 53. Conservation Biology24m
1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
3:43 minutes
Problem 9`
Textbook Question
A friend tells you that the theory of evolution is just an educated guess by biologists about how things work. Evaluate this statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a scientific theory: A scientific theory is a well-substantiated explanation of some aspect of the natural world, based on a body of facts that have been repeatedly confirmed through observation and experimentation.
Recognize the evidence supporting the theory of evolution: The theory of evolution is supported by a wide range of evidence from various fields such as genetics, paleontology, embryology, and comparative anatomy.
Differentiate between a theory and a hypothesis: A hypothesis is an initial assumption or educated guess that can be tested through scientific methods. A theory, on the other hand, is a hypothesis that has been extensively tested and validated by a significant amount of evidence.
Consider the scientific consensus: The theory of evolution is widely accepted by the scientific community as the best explanation for the diversity of life on Earth, based on the overwhelming evidence and its ability to predict biological phenomena.
Evaluate the use of the term 'educated guess': Referring to the theory of evolution as an 'educated guess' undermines the extensive research and empirical data that support it. It is more accurate to describe it as a well-established scientific theory.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Theory of Evolution
The theory of evolution, primarily formulated by Charles Darwin, posits that species change over time through processes such as natural selection and genetic drift. It is a well-supported scientific framework that explains the diversity of life on Earth, based on extensive evidence from various fields, including genetics, paleontology, and comparative anatomy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:58
Endosymbiotic Theory
Scientific Theory vs. Hypothesis
In science, a theory is a comprehensive explanation of an aspect of nature that is supported by a vast body of evidence and has withstood rigorous testing. In contrast, a hypothesis is a tentative explanation that can be tested through experimentation. The theory of evolution is not merely an 'educated guess' but a robust scientific theory that integrates numerous observations and experiments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:22
Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories
Evidence for Evolution
Evidence for evolution includes fossil records, genetic similarities among species, and observable evolutionary changes in populations. This evidence demonstrates how species adapt to their environments over time and supports the idea that all life shares a common ancestry. Such evidence is critical in validating the theory of evolution as a fundamental principle of biology.
Recommended video:
02:27
Evidence of Evolution Example 1
Watch next
Master Scientific Method with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice