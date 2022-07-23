Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Theory of Evolution The theory of evolution, primarily formulated by Charles Darwin, posits that species change over time through processes such as natural selection and genetic drift. It is a well-supported scientific framework that explains the diversity of life on Earth, based on extensive evidence from various fields, including genetics, paleontology, and comparative anatomy. Recommended video: Guided course 06:58 06:58 Endosymbiotic Theory

Scientific Theory vs. Hypothesis In science, a theory is a comprehensive explanation of an aspect of nature that is supported by a vast body of evidence and has withstood rigorous testing. In contrast, a hypothesis is a tentative explanation that can be tested through experimentation. The theory of evolution is not merely an 'educated guess' but a robust scientific theory that integrates numerous observations and experiments. Recommended video: Guided course 08:22 08:22 Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories