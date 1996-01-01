Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology1. Introduction to BiologyScientific Method
Problem 9b
Textbook Question

Which of the following best describes the logic of scientific inquiry? a. If I generate a testable hypothesis, my experiments will support it. b. If my prediction is correct, it will lead to a testable hypothesis. c. If my observations are accurate, they will support my hypothesis. d. If my hypothesis is correct, I can expect certain test results.

