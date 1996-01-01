Which of the following best describes the logic of scientific inquiry?
a. If I generate a testable hypothesis, my experiments will support it.
b. If my prediction is correct, it will lead to a testable hypothesis.
c. If my observations are accurate, they will support my hypothesis.
d. If my hypothesis is correct, I can expect certain test results.
