Evaluate the following statements according to information presented in this chapter. Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Most human eyes have one type of rod and three types of cones.
T/F Rods are more sensitive to dim light than cones are.
T/F Nocturnal animals have fewer rods than diurnal animals
T/F Both rods and cones use retinal and opsins to detect light.
