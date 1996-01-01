Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology46. Sensory SystemsSensory System
Problem 2c
Evaluate the following statements according to information presented in this chapter. Select True or False for each statement. T/F Most human eyes have one type of rod and three types of cones. T/F Rods are more sensitive to dim light than cones are. T/F Nocturnal animals have fewer rods than diurnal animals T/F Both rods and cones use retinal and opsins to detect light.

