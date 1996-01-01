General Biology
46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
The human brain differentiates tastes from smells because action potentials for the two sensations differ in (A)magnitude and shape. (B)threshold potential. (C)where they are received in the brain. (D)how long they take to reach the brain.
