General Biology46. Sensory SystemsSensory System
1:44 minutes
Problem 3b
Which of these statements about taste is true? a. Sweetness is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in food. b. Sodium ions from foods can directly depolarize certain taste cells. c. All bitter-tasting compounds have a similar chemical structure. d. Sourness is detected when hydrogen ions bind to membrane receptors.

6:25m

