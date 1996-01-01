Which of these statements about taste is true?
a. Sweetness is a measure of the concentration of hydrogen ions in food.
b. Sodium ions from foods can directly depolarize certain taste cells.
c. All bitter-tasting compounds have a similar chemical structure.
d. Sourness is detected when hydrogen ions bind to membrane receptors.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sensory Systems with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter