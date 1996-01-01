A woman had several miscarriages. Her doctor suspected that a hormonal insufficiency was causing the lining of the uterus to break down, as it does during menstruation, terminating her pregnancies. Treatment with which of the following might help her remain pregnant?
a. oxytocin
b. follicle-stimulating hormone
c. luteinizing hormone
d. prolactin
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sexual and Asexual Reproduction with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter