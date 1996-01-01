General Biology
Back
16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation
Problem
Although the number of genes in the human genome is surprisingly low compared to less complex organisms, the number of possible products from those genes is greatly amplified by __________.
A
each gene being activated by a unique combination of control elements and activator molecules
B
coordinate control of genes on different chromosomes
C
the congregation in specific sites in the nucleus of genes involved in related metabolic processes but on different chromosomes
D
differential activation of genes in different cell types
E
alternate arrangements of exons from a primary transcript
