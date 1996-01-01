General Biology
30. Overview of Animals
Overview of Animals
Problem
Which of the following is a characteristic of cnidarians?
A
Triploblastic bodies
B
Mesoderm
C
A lack of true tissues
D
Bilateral symmetry
E
Ectoderm and endoderm
