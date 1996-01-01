After a sperm penetrates an egg, it is important that the vitelline layer separate from the egg so that it can
a. secrete important hormones.
b. enable the fertilized egg to implant in the uterus.
c. prevent more than one sperm from entering the egg.
d. attract additional sperm to the egg.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Sexual and Asexual Reproduction with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter