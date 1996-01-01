Which of the following is a distinction between cellular respiration and fermentation?
a. the transfer of from intermediate substrates to ADP
b. the movement of H+ across a membrane down its concentration gradient
c. the splitting of glucose into two molecules of pyruvate
d. electrons moving through the electron transport chain
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen? with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter