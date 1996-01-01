General Biology
36. Plant Reproduction
Seeds
Problem
Why do seeds need water to germinate?
A
Water provides energy.
B
Water activates the chlorophyll molecules so that photosynthesis can begin.
C
Water dissolves the minerals in the soil so that they become available to the seed.
D
Because water has a neutral pH, it balances the soil pH and makes it favorable for seed germination.
E
Imbibition of water causes the seed coat to swell and allows the cells of the embryo to rehydrate.
