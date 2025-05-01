- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Krebs Cycle: Videos & Practice Problems
Identify the option that includes all the reactions of the Krebs cycle during which oxidative decarboxylation occurs.
M. oxaloacetate to citrate
N. citrate to alpha-ketoglutarate
O. alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA
P. oxaloacetate to fumarate
Q. fumarate to malate
R. malate to oxaloacetate
In eukaryotic cells, the complete oxidation of pyruvate to carbon dioxide takes place inside:
In the Acetyl-CoA entry phase of the Kreb's cycle, what product is generated after the Acetyl-CoA carbons react with oxaloacetate?
During which phase of the Krebs Cycle is citrate converted into isocitrate?
What enzyme catalyzes the formation of citrate from Acetyl CoA and oxaloacetate?
Which of the following is a direct result of substrate-level phosphorylation during the Krebs Cycle?
How many ATP molecules are directly produced by substrate-level phosphorylation in the Krebs Cycle after two cycles for one glucose molecule?
Using the 'Krebs Fan Company' mnemonic, how many NADH molecules are produced per cycle of the Krebs Cycle?
Why is the Krebs Cycle considered essential for energy production in aerobic organisms?
Which of the following is a product of citrate oxidation in the Krebs Cycle?
If oxaloacetate regeneration is inhibited, what immediate effect would this have on the Krebs Cycle?
How many CO2 molecules are released after two revolutions of the Krebs Cycle for one glucose molecule?
Using the 'Krebs Fan Company' mnemonic, what is the total number of FADH2 molecules produced after two cycles of the Krebs Cycle from one glucose molecule?
One glucose molecule yields 2 pyruvate in glycolysis, and each pyruvate is converted to 1 acetyl CoA before entering the Krebs cycle. If each Krebs cycle turn produces 1 ATP directly, how many ATP are produced directly by the Krebs cycle per glucose molecule?
During acetyl CoA entry, a 2-carbon acetyl group combines with 4-carbon oxaloacetate to form citrate, while the CoA portion does not enter the cycle. If 7 acetyl CoA molecules enter successfully, how many total carbon atoms are present in the citrate molecules formed?
Each acetyl CoA turn of the Krebs cycle releases 2 . If a cell completely oxidizes 8 glucose molecules and all resulting acetyl CoA enter the cycle, how many molecules are released by the Krebs cycle?
A mitochondrion contains enough substrates for 10 acetyl CoA molecules to enter the Krebs cycle, but a drug completely blocks oxaloacetate regeneration after exactly 4 turns have been completed. Based only on Krebs cycle products, how many total reduced electron carriers are produced before the cycle stops?
The mnemonic 2264 represents total Krebs cycle products per glucose in the order . If 5 glucose molecules are fully processed, what is the total number of products represented by this mnemonic combined?
From 1 glucose, glycolysis yields 2 pyruvate, pyruvate oxidation converts them to 2 acetyl CoA, and the Krebs cycle then produces 3 NADH and 1 FADH2 per acetyl CoA. If 6 glucose molecules are completely processed through the Krebs cycle, what is the ratio of total NADH to total FADH2 produced by the Krebs cycle? Express your answer as a single number rounded to the nearest whole number if needed.
In an experiment, 12 acetyl CoA molecules enter the Krebs cycle. For 9 of those turns, all phases proceed normally. For the remaining 3 turns, phase B is completely blocked but phase A and phase C still occur. If phase B normally yields 1 ATP and 2 NADH, and phase C yields 1 NADH and 1 FADH2, how many NADH molecules are produced total?