In an experiment, 12 acetyl CoA molecules enter the Krebs cycle. For 9 of those turns, all phases proceed normally. For the remaining 3 turns, phase B is completely blocked but phase A and phase C still occur. If phase B normally yields 1 ATP and 2 NADH, and phase C yields 1 NADH and 1 FADH 2 , how many NADH molecules are produced total?