Fungi Reproduction Practice Problems
Fungi evolved a variety of spore discharge processes to make their reproduction successful. One of these strategies includes "squirt guns" which are most common in the Ascomycota and Zygomycota. What makes the spores of these fungi groups discharge at high speeds?
Identify the only fungi that exhibit alternation of generations and produce flagellated spores and gametes.
Saprotrophic fungi such as Pilobolus feed on dead organisms by releasing some extracellular enzymes. What is the main function of these extracellular enzymes:
Pilobolus fungus throws its sporangia on grass. The sporangia which stick on the grass are ingested by the cow. These sporangia stay in the cow's digestive system unharmed. When the cow migrates to another area, the sporangia are excreted along with the cow's dung. This helps the fungi disperse into a new location. This type of symbiotic relationship is called:
Plasmogamy and karyogamy are two stages of the sexual phase of fungi. In plasmogamy, _____ of two hyphae are fused together whereas karyogamy refers to the fusion of ______ hyphae.