14. DNA Synthesis
Chargaff's Rules
Problem
Chargaff found that for DNA __________.
A
the ratio of A to C is close to 1:1 and the ratio of G to T is close to 1:1
B
the ratio of A to G is close to 1:1 and the ratio of T to C is close to 1:1
C
A + T = G + C
D
A + T = 50% of the total bases
E
the ratio of A to T is close to 1:1 and the ratio of G to C is close to 1:1
