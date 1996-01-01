Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology42. Osmoregulation and ExcretionOsmoregulation and Excretion
1:53 minutes
Problem 8a
Textbook Question

Match each of the following components of blood (on the left) with what happens to it as the blood is processed by the kidney (on the right). Note that each lettered choice may be used more than once. 8. Water 9. Glucose 10. Plasma protein 11. Toxins or drugs 12. Red blood cell 13. Urea a. passes into filtrate; almost all excreted in urine b. remains in blood c. passes into filtrate; mostly reabsorbed d. secreted and excreted

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:16m

Watch next

Master Osmoregulation and Nitrogenous Waste with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.