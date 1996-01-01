Match each of the following components of blood (on the left) with what happens to it as the blood is processed by the kidney (on the right). Note that each lettered choice may be used more than once.
8. Water
9. Glucose
10. Plasma protein
11. Toxins or drugs
12. Red blood cell
13. Urea
a. passes into filtrate; almost all excreted in urine
b. remains in blood
c. passes into filtrate; mostly reabsorbed
d. secreted and excreted
