6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - Trabeculae
Problem 6.5a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blanks: The subunit of compact bone is the _____ . It consists of rings of bone matrix called ______that surround a structure called the______ that contains blood vessels and nerves. Other structures called _______also contain blood vessels and nerves. Osteocytes are housed in_____and communicate via_______.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice