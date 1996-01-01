26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
2:58 minutes
Problem 2
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Potassium, magnesium, and phosphate ions are the predominant electrolytes in a. plasma, b. interstitial fluid, c. intracellular fluid.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
12
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hormones in Body Fluid Homestasis with a bite sized video explanation from Armando HasudunganStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice