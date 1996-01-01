9. Muscle Tissue
Sliding Filament Theory and the Sacromere
Myosin storage myopathy is a rare congenital condition where some of the myosin folds incorrectly in certain skeletal muscles creating clumps. Individuals with this condition exhibit muscle weakness and may be delayed in learning to walk as infants. What changes would you expect to see if you were to examine the sarcomere of an individual with this condition?
A
The thick filament would form protein clumps.
B
The thin filament would form protein clumps.
C
The titin would form protein clumps.
D
The fascicle proteins would form clumps.
11
