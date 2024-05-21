25. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In the proximal tubule, _________ ions are pumped out of the tubule via ____________ transport. This creates an ____________ gradient, causing water to be reabsorbed through _______________.
A
Potassium; active; osmotic; gaps between cells.
B
Sodium; passive; osmotic; aquaporins.
C
Potassium; active; ionic; gaps between cells.
D
Sodium; active; osmotic; aquaporins.
9
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 25 videos